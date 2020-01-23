2019 Ithaca Cemetery burials listed

ARCANUM – Ithaca Cemetery announced the following burials occurred in 2019.

January – John Mark Baker, 53, Jan. 2; Marjorie Lois Meyer, 91, Jan. 12; and Doris Marleene Grabeman, 94, Jan. 26

February – Gary B. Wright, 75, Feb. 9; Debra L. Besecker, 65, Feb. 19; and Peggy Anne Jones, 82, Feb. 28;

March – Benny Kingery, infant, March 12

May – Norma F. Shively, 93, May 2; and Darral Maynard McClear, 93, May 29;

June – Jean Claire Brown, 82, June 18; and Jaden Michael Weaver, stillborn, June 22

July – Marlyn Kay Shellabarger, 74, July 8; and Kevin Douglas Rhodehamel, 61, July 25

August – Charlene M. Flory, 98, Aug. 10; Gloria M. Hamilton, 94, Aug. 19; and Forrest Lee Bingham, 75, Aug. 15

September – Rebecca Monet Leui, 15, Sept. 20

October – Byron Duane Brehm, 86, Oct. 31

November – Marvin Earl Brodrick, 83, Nov. 9

December – Janet Stigler, 81, Dec. 14; and Marla K. Siert, 64, Dec. 19.