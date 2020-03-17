Fire inspections suspended

GREENVILLE – Due to the public health pandemic regarding COVID-19, the Greenville Fire Department will be suspending its annual fire and life safety inspections in all commercial facilities until further notice. The cancellation of annual inspections does not waive your requirements to follow the Ohio Fire Code.

Reinspections scheduled for March and April are postponed. Commercial facilities with outstanding fire code violations are asked to be diligent and correct the deficiencies outlined in your recent annual inspection report. The department will continue to monitor the situation and reschedule your reinspection when they find it more appropriate.

If your business or facility requires an annual inspection for licensing or funding, contact the Greenville Fire Department at 937-548-3040. Your requirements for annual inspection will be evaluated and scheduled on a case-by-case basis.