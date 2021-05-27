FALCO breaks ground on facility in Phoenix

PHOENIX — FALCO celebrated its groundbreaking on its new manufacturing facility located outside of Phoenix, Arizona, at the Lone Butte Industrial Park on the Gila River Indian Community on May 26. The facility will produce hard alloy aluminum shapes, rod, bar and forging stock for commercial and recreational uses, and ready to serve the aerospace, defense, automotive, recreational, and medical industries.

FALCO is a small business manufacturer that is proud to be woman-owned and managed by the Fraley family of Palestine, Ohio and Chandler, Arizona. The company is led by a team with a prominent history of on-time delivery of quality metal products, and dedicated to integrity and respect for its customers and employees. Instrumental to its success is the leadership of the Fraley family, long renowned in the industry for their successful development of prominent hard alloy aluminum manufacturing businesses since the family’s initial start in the business beginning in 1973. The company’s Chief Operating Officer is Greg Fraley, former mayor of Greenville from 2004 to 2007.

Over the years, these companies have been sold to new owners, however, the Fraley family’s indelible impression has remained in the minds of former customers and employees, who have especially missed the stable customer relationships, and employee-centered approach to operations management. FALCO will embark on a venture that delivers unsurpassed customer service, along with a work environment and management approach that supports its employees and their families.

For more information on FALCO, go to www.falcoext.com