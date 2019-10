ANSONIA – Goethe and Patty Rodeheffer will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 7.

They are the parents of Randy Rodeheffer, of Ansonia, and Rhonda (deceased) Jack Rismiller, of Versailles.

They have three grandchildren, Amanda (Aaron) Olson, of Greenville, Bethany (Andy), of Arcanum, and Dan Rismiller, of Versailles. They also have three grandchildren, Levi, Myra and Tabi.