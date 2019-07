VERSAILLES — Mary Ritter, a former resident of Russia, and more recently of the Versailles Health Care Center, will turn 100 years old on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Ritter was born July 3, 1919, in Russia.

She was married to Dick Ritter for 52 years until his death in 1992.

She has two sons, Jack of Minster and Jim of Detroit, Mich.; two daughters, Carole of Russia and Lisa of Oxford, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, with another due in October.