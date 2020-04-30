Darke County residents donate stimulus money to help neighbors

DARKE COUNTY — Many Darke County residents have recently received a stimulus check from the federal government. For some, the funds are providing much-needed financial assistance for basic living expenses like food and rent. Other residents are using part or all of their check to help neighbors affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

One organization receiving donations and in turn distributing grants to local groups on the front lines of stability is the Darke County Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. The program is a partnership with Darke County United Way.

“When a neighbor’s life is turned upside down, our community shows up to help,” said Christy Prakel, executive director of the Darke County Foundation. “We are seeing many residents giving their stimulus money back to their community.”

All donations to the COVID-19 Fund go to local non-profit organizations that provide Darke County residents with groceries, meals and financial assistance for rent and utilities.

“Most of us know someone who has lost some or all of their paycheck,” Prakel said. “If your income is stable, or if you can get along without the stimulus check, we encourage you to give where you live.”

Donors may make a tax-deductible contribution in one of two ways: Write a check payable to Darke County Foundation (memo: COVID-19 Fund) and send to Darke County Foundation, P.O. Box 438, Greenville, OH 45331. Or donate online at www.darkecountyfoundation.org. For questions, e-mail dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org or call the Darke County Foundation at (937) 548-4673 or Darke County United Way at (937) 547-1272.