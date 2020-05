DARKE COUNTY — The family of Jean Hawkey would like to honor her 90th birthday on May 18 with a card shower from her family and friends. Together she and her husband Dale raised two children (Jill Fisher and Jerry Hawkey) on a farm west of Arcanum. Jean also worked at Arcanum Building and Loan for many years. Both are now residing at Oakley Place, 1275 Northview Drive, Room 111, Greenville, OH 45331. The family wishes to thank you for remembering her with cards and memories on her special day.