Couple planMay 18 wedding

VERSAILLTS – Doug and Brenda Schmitmeyer of Versailles, along with Steve and Roxanna Meyer of Houston, announce the engagement of their children, Katerri Ann Schmitmeyer and Douglas Stephen Meyer.

The bride-to-be is a 2015 graduate of Versailles High School and a 2016 Graduate of Wright State Lake Campus with an associates degree in agricultural business. She is an office manager at Sunrise Co-Op in Osgood.

The prospective groom is a 2011 graduate of Hardin-Houston High School and a 2013 graduate of Edison Community College with an associates degree in mobile powered equipment, ag technician. He is an ag technician at North Star Hardware and Implement in North Star.

The wedding will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Newport on May 18, 2019.