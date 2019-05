ARCANUM – Arcanum Faith United Methodist Church, 101 East South St., invites the community to attend their Old Fashion Days Rummage Sale, Bake Sale, and Lunch Stand. Find items from furniture, microwave, books, dishes, decorative items, children’s items and so much more.

There is something for everybody’s needs and good taste. Come browse and shop on Wednesday through Friday, May 15 from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and May 16 and 17 from 9 a.m.– 3 p.m.

Enjoy the free popcorn and coffee.