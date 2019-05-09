TCC hosts His Voice Through Us

GREENVILLE – His Voice Through Us, a mixed trio from Noblesville, Ind., will appear in concert on May 19 at Triumphant Christian Center.

Ray Seaman and his wife Janet along with their friend Eric Shaw started singing together as a trio in 1995. They were all raised in Christian homes by Godly parents and had been involved in some type of music ministry all their lives. His Voice Through Us was formed as an extension of their love of music and their desire to testify to the miraculous love and power of Jesus Christ.

Their music has been described as warm, tender, smooth, sincere and stirring. Ray says “that is fine and flattering but what means the most is when people tell us that God spoke to them through our music and they had a wonderful worship experience. He says, we sing so His Voice will be heard Through Us.”

Triumphant Christian Center will host the trio May 19, at 6 pm. The church is located at 1129 South Towne Court in Greenville.