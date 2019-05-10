ARCANUM – Arcanum Faith United Methodist Church, 101 E. South St., showed support for the Darke County Pregnancy Help Center during April. Adorable outfits were purchased in newborn to toddler sizes for the Center’s clients just in time for celebrating the newness of spring and the glory of Easter. Arcanum Faith UM is a mission minded church. The church is led by Rev. Dr. Gregory Herndon, who invites you to attend Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Worship Service at 10 a.m. Pastor Herndon is shown with Mrs. Shirley Winger, past board member of DCPH.

