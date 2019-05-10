Jesus is the Resurrection

Resurrection means to improve someone’s status or to raise up (specifically from the dead). Jesus says that He is the resurrection and the life in John 11:25. How exactly does that work?

First of all, He is first born from the dead. He is the greatest of all who have been resurrected. His resurrection sealed the deal that death had no power over man and that God has the power to raise us up in His time. Therefore, through His death we have the opportunity to have a better eternity than we would without His resurrection. He improved our eternal status.

Also, He has inspired the Bible to guide us through this life. It is our moral guide to tell us how we ought to live. This Bible plays a big part in our eternal improvement because it sets our God’s guide- lines for salvation and the life we must live if we hope to attain a place among the saved. It also improves our moral status on earth. It helps us to stand out and stand above the fray in the moral battle that occurs among carnal minded people.

Jesus is the greatest and most powerful. He made promises to us that He is capable of fulfilling. Evidence of that is in an empty tomb near Jerusalem where they once placed Him and where His friends and family found a tomb in want of a body. His resurrection sealed the fate of all men. We will either be left to our own devices because we refuse to follow Him. Or we will be invited into heaven because we decided to follow Him. The resurrection is the most powerful event in the history of mankind.

I pray you let that resurrection and His word improve your status so that the resurrection will improve your eternity.

Remember, Jesus said in Mark 16:15-16: “Go into all the world and preach the gospel. He that believes and is baptized shall be saved, he that does not believe shall be dammed.”

By Steven Haguewood Guest Columnist

Steve Haguewood is the preacher of the North End Church of Christ in Parkersburg, W.Va. He is a former member of the Greenville Church of Christ on Children’s Home-Bradford. He can be reached at: preachsteve@live.com. Also, you may address commits or concerns to http://www.greenvillecoc.org. The viewpoint of this article are the beliefs of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse the viewpoints or the activities of this author.

