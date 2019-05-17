Let us consider for a moment that there is no God. No Creator, no Supreme Being, no Guiding Light in the universe.

If there were no God, where would people look for eternal security, comfort and strength in this life and a sense of inward peace that sometimes is unexplainable?

The logical places to look for these things, if God does not exist, would be science/education, civic and other leaders, and within our inner-self.

Without God, the answers to the origin of the universe are answered through education by science. Without an Intelligent Designer, our existence is the die roll of the miracle of evolution. Oops, sorry, without that Divine Force out there, there are no miracles; let me rephrase. Without an Intelligent Designer, our existence is an accident of evolution. Without a purpose to creation, there is no purpose to the creatures of the universe. All of a sudden all of us are looking pretty useless.

Without the ultimate spiritual being – God, there is no spirit world. No angels, no demons, no devil, or Satan. Yes, people have claimed to have seen angels and demons, but without a Supreme Spirit Being (God), these other spirit beings cannot exist. Therefore, we can count these up to pure imagination or something yet discovered by science; unexplainable.

Only a few hundred years ago we found the world was round (some still doubt that, by the way), science again cannot explain how a bumblebee flies, but we all know they do.

So what are these visions? Why do twins seem to know about what is happening to each other when they are thousands of miles apart? God only knows; oops I did it again; sorry. Science may figure out the answers to these questions, but as for now, we don’t know.

Also, without the ultimate good – God, and without the ultimate evil – Satan, there is no set pattern for what is good or bad. We can now decide good and evil. However, the inward struggle built within us about right and wrong is universal; we all go through it. Sometimes we do what is right; sometimes we do what is wrong. With no Ultimate Good creating a moral standard, right and wrong become subjective.

With what we have concluded so far, the human race is without purpose and absolute standard of conduct. The fact we are here and what we do every day are both meaningless.

What is life then? Without God, there is no hope of an afterlife. Without God, there is no ultimate plan or purpose to our existence. Without God giving us an absolute moral standard there is nothing to measure our life by, other than what society can dream up for us, which leaves us empty, without fulfillment.

When you look at life without God, you might as well eat, drink, and be merry, for tomorrow you die.

Suicide in the United States rose 30 percent between 2000 and 2016. There was a 29 percent drop in church attendance in the U.S. from 1999 to 2018. Yes, many of those committing suicide were churchgoers, but nearly identical numbers for basically the same period does make one wonder.

Mass shootings are rising at a phenomenal rate. More people were killed in mass shootings in the United States from 2000-2017 than in the entire twentieth century.

The Bible tells us what “abideth” in other words, what lasts, what makes a difference, what makes life worth living is faith, hope, charity (love).

Without God there is nothing that we can have faith in that will not let us down at one point or another.

Without God, there is no hope. Yes, people can hope for fame or fortune, but in the end, people are buried. Their popularity even if it does last through the centuries, like Caesar, or George Washington, or Shakespeare, it is no use to them.

Without God love is fleeting. Without God love can only last until someone dies because their love will die with them.

Love is often confused with lust and desire. True love is eternal (1 Corinthians 13:8). The Bible uses the word “charity” instead of love because charity is the essence of love. John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Without God, we can never see the ultimate act of love as given to each one of us. The Son of God is the Lamb of God that God sacrificed for the sins of the world – all those bad things we have so much trouble not doing.

We wonder why we see senseless killings and suicides – take a minute, think of a world without God, follow that to its logical conclusion – you will have your answer.

By Timothy Johnson Preacher’s Point

Preacher Johnson is pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in Parke County Indiana. Email: preacherspoint@gmail.com. Website: www.preacherjohnson.com. E-book: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00TUJTV2A If you email, inform me where you have seen Preacher’s Point. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

