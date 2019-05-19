Day of Renewal planned

GREENVILLE – St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Greenville, is sponsoring a Day of Renewal and Reflection on Tuesday, June 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Father Eric Bowman, from St. Patrick’s/Transfiguration of Troy and West Milton, will be the keynote speaker. Father Eric is a dynamic speaker; his topic is “Christ’s True Presence in the Eucharist.”

Susan Bernhold, of Minster, will share her message about her Schoenstatt journey. Schoenstatt is a lay Catholic Marian movement that promotes the spiritual renewal of the Church, the individual, the family and the world. It was founded on Oct. 18, 1914 by Father Joseph Kentenich.

There will be a light lunch. Childcare is available. Advanced registration is required by May 25. If using childcare they need to be advised of the age of the child and if they have allergies.

Text or call (937) 417-1305 or email gmetzcar47@gmail.com.