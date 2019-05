GREENVILLE – The New Beginnings CGMA, 802 E. Fourth St., Greenville, has had several repairs over the winter and now needs some help. They will be holding a benefit gospel sing on Saturday, June 1, 6 p.m.

The church will host Rev. James Jones & Redemption and The Uplifters.

There will be a hot dog supper from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The price is $2.50. All are invited and welcomed by Pastor Dennis and Connie Martin.