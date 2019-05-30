Browders coming to TCC

GREENVILLE – The Browders will be appearing Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Triumphant Christian Center. The church is located at 1129 South Towne Court, Greenville. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are not required. A love offering will be received.

Armed with an abundance of talent and fueled by an unwavering commitment to spreading the gospel, The Browders are rapidly becoming one of Christian music’s most acclaimed groups. The family band’s previous album spawned three No. 1 singles and paved the way for their Daywind Records debut Time Machine, which has yielded a record-breaking seven #1 hits.

Time Machine showcases the talents of the entire Browder family with father Tommy, brothers Matthew and David and Matthew’s lovely wife Sonya each taking a turn on lead vocals.

The Browders’ musical journey began in Hiltons, Va. “We have a lot of history where we’re from,” says David. “We come from the hometown of the original Carter family and we implement that in our concerts. We’ll do like a little acoustic set that takes you back to that front porch style of picking. We can’t ever forget our roots.”

Voted “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” at the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards in 2013, 2014 Dove Award Nominee for “Inspirational Song of the Year”, and receiving “Music Video of the Year” at the 2016 AGM Awards, the Browders have headlined their own shows and have also opened for The Band Perry, Mercy Me, Michael English and others.” Yet in talking to the Browders, it’s not the venues they’ve played or the No. 1 singles they’ve earned that dominates the conversation. They are quick to speak excitedly about the number of souls they’ve seen saved at the concerts and conferences where they share the gospel. “It’s not about our abilities. It’s about God’s capability,” says Matthew. “He can do anything. We just try to be good stewards of the gifts that God has given to us.”