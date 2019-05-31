God only loves everyone

The word is a mouth-full. It is a compound word from “omni” and “benevolence”. Not too difficult to break down. Omni means all and benevolence means doing good. Omnibenevolence means doing only good and doing good for everyone. One who is omnibenevolent cannot do wrong. God is the only omnibenevolent presence in existence. He can only do good and does good to everyone.

His omnibenevolence is based on His love for us. He loved us enough to give His only begotten Son, Jesus, so that we might live. The greatest thing that can be given is love and He gave love to its greatest degree. The ultimate act of good was the crucifixion of Jesus on the cross.

The gift of His love was given for everyone. “Whoever believes” has the opportunity to be saved. “Whoever” is an all-inclusive term. It does not mean that every- one will be saved. But it does mean that belief is the pre-requisite not skin tone, nationality, or social status. God sees two categories of people, saved and lost. And His omnibenevolence desires everyone to be saved.

He also destroys sin. He does this in two ways. First, He destroys sin by destroying its practice. Belief is faith and faith is when you trust God. Trusting God means doing what He says and believing He will fulfill His promises. When we do what God says we will not sin because He does not tell us to do things that are sinful. He also destroys the punishment of sin. He gave Jesus so that we might not perish. For our sins we must perish, be punished with hell. Through the sacrifice of Jesus we do not have to be punished.

And He established the only way to be saved. No other way of salvation exists. Jesus is the only pathway to the Father (John 14:6). God’s desire to do good for everyone gave us the pathway to heaven. That pathway is bought and paid for by the blood of Jesus. As we follow Him by faith He gives to us eternal life.

God’s omnibenevolence culminated in the sacrifice of His son to save us from sin. Everyone has the opportunity to benefit from this sacrifice. Do you have faith in God to be saved?

“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16

Then, remember the words of Jesus our Lord and Savior, “G into all the world, and preach the gospel. He that believes and is baptized shall be saved. He that does not believe shall be damned.” (Mark 16: 15-16)

By Steven Haguewood Guest Columnist

Steve Haguewood is the preacher of the North End Church of Christ in Parkersburg, W.Va. He is a former member of the Greenville Church of Christ on Children’s Home-Bradford. He can be reached at: preachsteve@live.com. Also, you may address commits or concerns to http://www.greenvillecoc.org. The viewpoint of this article are the beliefs of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse the viewpoints or the activities of this author.

