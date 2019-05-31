Biker blessing on June 2

BRADFORD – Bikers of all kinds are welcome to join the fun as they begin their ride at Oakland Church of the Brethren on June 2 at noon. A blessing will be given to all bikers prior to their departure. Bring your motorcycles or bicycles and suit-up for a fun-filled afternoon riding in God’s creation.

Join them before the ride for their worship service at 10:30 a.m. Don’t miss the fun as they cruise the roads in open-air style. Oakland is located at 8058 Horatio-Harris Creek Rd (2.5 miles north of Gettysburg).