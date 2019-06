ARCANUM – It’s time again for the Abbottsville United Methodist Church Ice Cream Social. Join them at 4135 State Route 49 South, on Saturday, June 15, 3-6 p.m.

Items on the menu available for purchase include chicken, barbecue, turkey and hot dog sandwiches. There will be a variety of fruits and vegetables as well as cake, pie, brownies, beverages and a selection of ice cream.