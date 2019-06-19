STAR 88.3 gives love

VERSAILLES – Tyler and Lindsey Schlarman love their growing family. They’re a hardworking family from Versailles who know what it means to pick up the pieces and find a way to adjust to a new normal. Two years ago, they brought home baby Joshua with serious health complications. Through everything the family has been through, Tyler has been a rock-solid, wonderful father. This Father’s Day, he got a surprise.

STAR 88.3, our area’s local Christian radio station, heard locally on 88.9 in Union City, is all about finding ways to serve the community. That’s why they Give Love several times a year. They accept nominations for someone to surprise, and then they pick a few recipients and surprise them. For Father’s Day, they again accepted nominations from the community for someone they’d like to surprise. Usually, it’s someone who is going through a hard time or is an inspiration in some way. Tyler’s wife, Lindsey, nominated him.

“Two years ago, our third child was born with many problems, like seizures, inability to swallow, and extremely weak muscles,” Lindsey told STAR 88.3. “It has made the last two years extremely hard for us with many lows. I would love to brighten Tyler’s day in any way possible.”

STAR 88.3 community representative Naomi Cantrell reached out to Pastor Quentin Elsea at Christ Chapel, where the Schlarman family goes to church. The pastor had many good things to say about Tyler, even saying that baby Joshua’s nurses have been impressed with how good Tyler is with him.

“It is an absolute honor to surprise someone like Tyler,” said Cantrell. “Tyler has been an amazing husband and father to all his kids through the last two years. He inspires so many people! This is the kind of thing we love to do – to surprise a person who continues to give selflessly of himself day in and day out and let him know he is seen and appreciated.”

Local businesses contributed to Tyler’s surprise. Special thanks go to Greenville National Bank and The House That Lulu Built for their financial support. Tyler and his family got a gift card to Olive Garden, passes to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, concert tickets to the Mercer County Fair’s Christian concert this summer, and more. Cantrell surprised Tyler at his church on Father’s Day.

STAR 88.3 will be accepting nominations again, and they find many other ways to Give Love all year. Listen to STAR 88.3 at 88.9 in this area and let them know of someone you would like to nominate at www.star883.com.