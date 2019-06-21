Today, I will live as if it is the most important day I possess, because it is actually the only day I have.

Today, I will whine and complain less. I will be thankful more, because I know that gratitude makes a better person out of me.

Today, I will criticize less and praise more, because the people I love need to know that I love and approve of them.

Today, I will take more time with God my Father and less with earthly pleasures. I know that I need His strength and guidance.

Today, I will pray more and play less. I want my heavenly Father to know my heart, to hear my concerns, and to realize how thankful I am to be His child.

Today, I will remember my brother more and myself less. I will consider his feelings, his needs and wants more and my own a little less.

Today, I will speak of Jesus more and my other interests less. Today, He must increase, and I must decrease (John 3:30).

Today, I will remember the souls of all men. I will remember the person who is rude to me still has an eternal soul. I will remember the youth and the weak might see me do something wrong and imitate it. I will remember that my good may encourage another to do right.

Today, I will remember that I have been crucified with Christ; and it is no longer I who live but Christ who lives in me. Today I will live by faith in the one who loved me and gave Himself for me.

Today, I will tell my neighbor about my faith in God which comes by hearing the word.

Today, I will remember what Jesus said in Mark 16:15-16: “Go into all the world and preach the gospel. He that believes and is baptized shall be saved. He that does not believe shall be damned.”

Today, I will tell you that you can be saved from this perverse generation by asking you to read the following verses: Acts 2:40-42.

By Phil Sanders Contributing Columnist

Columnist Phil Sanders is hosted by Greenville Church of Christ at 4599 Children’s Home-Bradford Road for the Daily Advocate. Sanders is speaker for “In Search of the Lord’s Way,” a nationally broadcasted television ministry of Edmond Church of Christ, is the author of several books and frequent speaker at lectureships, gospel meetings and seminars.

