We love the souls of everyone

“This is good, and it is pleasing in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all people to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth” (1 Timothy 2:3–4).

Because we love the souls of men and want them to go to heaven, we preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. Paul knew this burden and said, “I am under obligation both to Greeks and to barbarians, both to the wise and to the foolish. So I am eager to preach the gospel to you also who are in Rome. For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek” (Romans 1:14–16).

Because we love the souls of men, we are not afraid to speak out against sin. We know that passions of the flesh “wage war against the soul” (1 Peter 2:11).

Because we love the souls of men, we preach the need to follow Jesus. Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. “No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6).

Because we love the souls of men, we point people to what is best. The Lord Jesus came to bring us an abundant life (John 10:10). His yoke is easy, and His burden is light (Matthew 11:28-30). He is the Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6). He is “our wisdom and our righteousness and sanctification and redemption” (1 Corinthians 1:30). We can do no better than to preach Jesus and Him crucified to every soul in every place who will hear.

Jesus says, (in Mark 16:16-Mark 16:16

“He who has believed and has been baptized shall be saved; but he who has disbelieved shall be condemned.”

Phil Sanders is author of A Faith Built on Sand and Adrift and a speaker for “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” Address commits or concerns to Greenville Church of Christ at http://www.greenvillecoc.org. or call 937-4590978. The viewpoint of this article are the beliefs of the author and the Church of Christ. The Daily Advocate does not endorse the viewpoints or the activities of this author.

