Roar VBS at Ansonia FCOG

ANSONIA – A summer kids’ event called Roar VBS will be hosted at Ansonia First Church of God from July 22-25. At Roar, kids discover that God is good even when life get wild! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Wild Bible Adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and do fun crafts they’ll get to take home. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the Safari Celebration that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 8:40-9 p.m.

Kids at Roar VBS will join a missions effort to provide shoeboxes for children through their Operation Christmas Child project.

Roar is for kids from 4-years-old to entering sixth grade and will run from 6:55-9 p.m. each day. You can register your child at: vbspro.events/p/9a327a or when you come the first night. For more information, call (937) 337-7901.