Freedom isn’t free

John 8:32. Freedom is always gained through great sacrifice and effort. One of the definitions of freedom is free of personal bondage such as slavery. The Greek term, elutheros, means pretty much the same thing. When you see the New Testament speak of freedom this is likely the word being used. We often take our freedoms for granted in the USA and in the Lord’s church. Let’s compare the two briefly and see how precious we ought to hold these freedoms.

For the freedom of the US, 6,800 died in battle, 6,100 were wounded and 12,000 died from disease as prisoners of war during the Revolutionary War. 80 million people died in World War II including 419,400 U.S. citizens. That is a steep price for freedom indeed.

Only one died to secure our freedoms in Christ but He was THE ONE. Jesus died so that we could become free from the bondage and oppression of sin. He was not just anyone, He was, and is, the Son of God (John 3:16). He is God and was there when the world was made (John 1:1). He was perfect, the only one to ever live life as a man who never sinned (Hebrews 4:15). Because of Him every sin that has ever been forgiven has a sacrifice to make that forgiveness possible. That is a steep price to pay for freedom indeed.

Our freedoms came at a great price for the country and the church. Neither ought to be taken lightly. Both ought to be remembered and

celebrated. Both are worth the fight it takes to maintain them.

Honor the freedom provided by the blood of those who made that freedom possible.

Especially, the freedom Jesus has given to all who obey His simple command to be baptized! (Mark 16:16-“He who has believed and has been baptized shall be saved; but he who has disbelieved shall be condemned.”

By Steven Haguewood Contributing Columnist

Steven Haguewood is the preacher of the North End Church of Christ in Parkersburg, W.Va. He is a former member of the Greenville Church of Christ on Children’s Home- Bradford Road. He can be reached at preachsteve@live.com; address comments or concerns to www.greenvillecoc.church. or call 937-4590978 The viewpoint of this article are the beliefs of the author and the Church of Christ. The Daily Advocate does not endorse the viewpoints or the activities of this author.

