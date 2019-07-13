VBS in New Madison

NEW MADISON – It is once again time for Vacation Bible School and Harrison Street Baptist Church in New Madison extends a personal invitation to the children in your household. The adventure this year is called “In the Wild” where they will have amazing encounters with Jesus.

VBS begins on July 14 and is completed on July18. It is for ages four through 6th grade. They begin each evening at 6:30 p.m. and pick-up will be at 8:30 p.m. Parents, grandparents, and friends are invited to join them.

Since everything is hands-on, kids might get a little messy. Be sure to send them in play clothes. Please alert them immediately of any food or other allergies since snacks are part of the program.

Harrison Street Baptist Church is a praying church that connects people to God and to one another.

For more information, call the church at (937) 996-4194 or email at the church at hsbcklye@gmail.com.