Calvary AOG revival

UNION CITY, Ind. – Calvary Assembly of God, 720 N. Plum St., Union City, Ind., will host its fourth annual Outpouring Revival through Renewal. These life-changing services with Evangelist Matthew Eckart of Kingdom Pursuit Ministries will be held Aug. 4-7 p.m. at 6:30 p.m. nightly.

There will be nightly altar services for salvation, healing and deliverance. Come experience a fresh move of the Holy Spirit in your life.

For more information or transportation, call (765) 964-3671. Visit www.calvaryassembliesofgod.org.