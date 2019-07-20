Roar at local VBS

GREENVILLE – First Presbyterian Church announces Vacation Bible School, Monday, Aug. 5-9. The theme this year is “Roar,” created by Group, Inc. and students will enjoy an African savanna style week of snacks, lessons, games and crafts, free of charge. Students in attendance this year will receive a free t-shirt, CD with all VBS songs, and souvenirs throughout the week in addition to the wonderful experience of VBS. After the week-long VBS, parents and attendees are invited to join them for worship on Sunday, Aug. 11 to show off what they learned during the week, to mingle and commune with the congregation and enjoy a free lunch.

Registration is free and available online or at the church. You can find a link to the registration site on the church website at www.greenvillepres.org/outreach or visit www.vbspro.events/p/event/greenvillepres. Registration forms are also available at many businesses on Broadway and at the church. For more information call the church office at 937-548-3188.