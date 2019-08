PALESTINE – On Aug. 31, at the Community Center in Palestine, Randy Long will provide a free music concert from 10 a.m. to noon.

All are welcome to take a break from your garage sale adventure, come in, sit down and enjoy the wonderful worship music.

Bring the kids there will be some small craft projects for them to do.

As you leave, stop at the fresh baked goods table and purchases some goodies to take home for dinner.

The event is provided by Bethel Long Wesleyan Church.