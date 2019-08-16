Pregnancy Loss Bible study set

GREENVILLE – Has your world been rocked by tragedy, loss and grief from infertility, miscarriage, a stillborn birth or any form of early infant death?

Have you been asking, where was God in all of this?

Darke County Pregnancy Help Center will be offering a Pregnancy Loss Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. Mondays from Sept. 9 through Nov. 11.

This class is designed to facilitate healing for mothers who have experienced pregnancy loss through infertility, miscarriage, stillbirth or any form of early infant death.

To keep the cost at a minimum, participants are being asked to pay $10 to cover the cost of the material.

Seating is limited to 3-5 mothers for this study. To reserve your seat call The Darke County Pregnancy Help Center at 937-548-2731. The study will be held at its office at 105 W. Third St., Greenville.