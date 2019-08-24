Brookville church hosts concert

BROOKVILLE – The Bontrager Family Singers will be in concert at Brookville First United Methodist Church on Thursday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. The church is located at 963 Salem Street.

The Bontrager Family Singers is a big, noisy family from the Midwest. They love to sing, play their instruments, and shine the light of Jesus. In addition to their tour life, they lead 12 adventurous and high energy lives in Iowa.

Admission to the concert is a nonperishable food item for FISH in Brookville. A love offering will be taken.

For more information about the Bontrager Family Singers, visit www.bontragerfamilysingers.com.