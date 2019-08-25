Cancer Care Ministry training

MARIA STEIN – On Sept. 12, the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will host the first meeting to introduce Our Journey of Hope®, a biblically-based cancer care ministry. The meeting will be from 7-9 p.m. and is open to anyone who is ready to make a difference in the lives of others.

Cancer care ministry requires unique insights, both into the disease and into God’s Word. The purpose of Our Journey of Hope® is to equip you with these insights, and to help you cultivate and carry the hope for which so many are longing. Susan Jenkins, Pastoral Minister at the Shrine, recently completed training and is now a certified “Our Journey of Hope® instructor. Contact Susan with additional questions at 419-925-4532.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Rd. in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.