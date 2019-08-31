Homecoming at St. Peter’s

VERSAILLES – Join the St. Peter’s Church Homecoming on Sept. 15, 2:30 p.m. Fellowship on the lawn any time after 1 p.m. Cookies and punch will be served after the service.

Pastor Brian McGee, of St. John Lutheran Church, Greenville, will lead the service, with Karen Lawrence, of Trinity Lutheran, Versailles, playing the old pump organ. The good old hymns will be sung at the request of the people in attendance.

St. Peter’s Church has been closed for 114 years. Even though the doors have been closed for all these years, the church has been used for weddings and funerals. All the furnishings remain in-tack. The pump organ is still used. The German Bible will be on the pulpit. Old song books and Sunday School books will be on display.

Come sit around the old stove and enjoy and afternoon of memories, fellowship and worship. All are welcome.

St. Peter’s Church is located south of Versailles, off of State Route 185 on St. Peter’s Road.