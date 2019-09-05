ART EXPO AT OAKLAND CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN

BRADFORD- Oakland Church of the Brethren will host its second annual Art Expo from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 and from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15,

Everyone is welcome to stroll through a variety of talented artists exhibits including watercolor, oil paintings, photography, sculpture, crafts, and other artistic media.

Enjoy a snack and appreciate the artistic talents of Oakland members. Oakland Church of the Brethren is located at 8058 Horatio-Harris Creek Rd., Bradford, 2.5 miles north of Gettysburg.