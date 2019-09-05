JAM Session begins Sunday

GREENVILLE – There will be a JAM (Jesus and Me) Session kick-off on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the East Main Church of Christ, 419 East Main St., Greenville.

JAM Session is a youth group program for children from kindergarten to sixth grade. Each meeting consists of singing, snacks, a lesson/Bible study time and either recreation or crafts. There are also various service projects throughout the year. In 2019, JAM will be on the Sundays of Sept. 8, 15 and 29; Oct. 13 and 27; Nov. 10 and 17; and Dec. 1 and 15.

The kick-off will include fun with a cornhole game and inflatables (bounce house, etc.) provided by the Wesley United Methodist Church in Union City. There will also be hot dogs, popcorn and other great food all provided for free. For more information, contact the church at 937-547-1557.