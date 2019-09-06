GREENVILLE – Divinity Trio, though new to the industry, has a rich history in gospel music. Before Divinity was formed, each member of the group had the privilege to travel and sing extensively across the US and Canada with various Gospel artists. Now with a common goal and purpose, Divinity Trio is out to share the love of Christ in word and song. Their goal is to reach the lost, encourage the believer and honor God in all they do.

Triumphant Christian Center is pleased to present the Divinity Trio in concert Sunday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. The church is located at 1129 South Towne Court, Greenville.