Rossburg potpie supper

ROSSBURG – The Rossburg United Methodist Church annual Potpie Supper and Craft Show is slated for Sept. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The menu consists of chicken potpie, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, pie and drinks. The price is $7 for adults and $3 for children under 12. Carryout is available.
Shown are (front row) Linda Brown, Linda Pike, Pat Lee, Jean Frazier, (back row) Fonda Newbauer, Dennis Dickey, Ro Dickey, Nadine Turner, Ron Widener, and Phil Newbauer. Not pictured are Nancy Dunwoody, Karen Printz, and Eloise Kissenger.