Special services planned

GREENVILLE – St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will be offering events on the first Fridays of the next three months. Friday, Oct. 4, is the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, and they are inviting everyone to join them for a Pet Blessing at 6 p.m. in the church gardens. They ask that all pets be on a leash or in a carrier, and that they “play well with others.”

Friday, Nov. 1 is the Feast of All Saints, sometimes referred to as All Hallows. They will have an evening prayer service at 6 p.m., with information about many saints available for those who come. Anyone who wishes to may dress as their favorite saint.

Friday, Dec. 6 is the Feast of Saint Nicholas, who was Bishop of Myra, in present-day Turkey. They will have stories about St. Nicholas for children of all ages, as well as a treat for those who attend.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at the corner of South Broadway and Water Streets, just beyond the circle at the north end of downtown Greenville. All are invited to these events and to visit St. Paul’s on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. for worship.