Clays in concert

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Church of the Brethren is pleased to announce that The Clays will be providing a concert on Sunday, Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m., in the Brick Room at the Brethren Retirement Center. The concert is free but a love offering will be taken up for the Clays.

Randall & Carolyn Clay have been married 54 years. They have three children, twin boys, Richard and Michael and a daughter, Nicole and are grandparents of seven great kids and great grandparents of five. They have lived in Greenville, Ohio for over 44 years and enjoy restoring their 144-year-old house. Even though their ministry keeps them on the road, they have become familiar names in their hometown, sponsoring Christian Music concerts and starting a successful ministry for Senior Citizens called Senior Moments.

Please plan to enjoy a great evening of songs and stories. Everyone is welcome.