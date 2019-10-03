Gospel Gang to perform

UNION CITY, Ind. – On Oct. 19 from 7-9 p.m. the Gospel Music Center at 340 N. Howard St. Union City, Ind.. will present an evening of Gospel music and beautiful old hymns.

The Gospel Gang will be performing along with a few new members. Gang members include Terry Longfellow, Bruce Shank, Pat Teagarten, Scott Thomas, Dick Byers, and Raine Longfellow. Banjo player Ron Fair also will join in for the evening. Also joining the Gang is a newcomer to Union City, bass guitarist Joshua Bowden.

As always, the audience is promised “a giggle and a blessing.”

for more information, call 937-423-6335 or 937-467-9305. Bring your friends, children and grandchildren and join in for a fun-filled evening.