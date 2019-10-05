Festival of Sharing at Faith

ARCANUM – Arcanum Faith United Methodist Church recently completed a mission project for the Festival of Sharing – a program of Church World Service. Donations of School Kits, Hygiene Kits, and Clean-Up Bucket Kits were brought to Faith Church from surrounding churches of various denominations.

They were transported by Janice Michael, depot coordinator, to Westerville, at the campus of Otterbein University for the Sept. 14 Festival of Sharing. The Church World Service is a global mission with participation from the National Council of Churches.

Arcanum Faith United Methodist Church is a mission-minded church located at 101 E. South St.; Rev. Dr. Greg Herndon is the pastor.