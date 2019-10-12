Craguns in concert

GREENVILLE – The Craguns are a dynamic family group, comprised of husband and wife Jordan and Elena Cragun, Savannah Cragun (Jordan’s sister) and his father, Ray Cragun. They will be in concert at Triumphant Christian Center, 1129 South Towne Court, Greenville, on Sunday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m.

Jordan has been singing professionally since 2008. Ray was a pastor for 25 years before the family was led to enter the field of gospel music ministry. Since that time, The Craguns have become known as one of the most talented young groups in the country. The Craguns have quickly become a national touring group, touring from coast to coast and different parts of the world on a full-time basis. They have been honored to perform before millions of people in some of the largest venues in gospel music.

At a Cragun concert you can expect to laugh, be challenged and leave encouraged. The Cragun Family is absolutely committed to effectively ministering the gospel through song. They will do this through Spirit filled, Christ honoring musical excellence for people of all ages.