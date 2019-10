STELVIDEO — The Stelvideo Christian Church will host a soup supper from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

Menu items will include homemade bean soup, chili soup, potato soup, vegetable soup and chicken and noodle soup, along with sandwiches, pies, punch, coffee, and pie.

There is no set price, but donations will be accepted.

The public is welcome to attend.