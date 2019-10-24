Blow the whistle for justice

A whistleblower is an informer on an organization or individual connected with illicit activities and if that is the case who wouldn’t want justice to be served in the wrongdoings?

What happens if there is someone constantly pointing their finger and blowing the whistle without evidence? What if there was a referee that was always blowing a whistle at a game, would anybody get anything done? The game would be exhausting and boring, to say the least, and no one would watch the game.

Could these whistleblowers be a distraction? To have us lose interest in the game or even worse the unity that comes from the love of the game? With no one watching how could this game be played with any accountability especially if the wrongs were nothing but a myth?

Our world is screaming for justice and with that justice carried out rightfully. What would it take to uphold justice? There are three elements for justice to be carried out without fail. Someone that has all the information, who is not biased and has the power to execute judgment with these elements justice will be executed correctly. The only one who has such power of unity in judgment is God the author and the finisher of our faith. Where else can we find the unshakable fountain of justice other than the Holy Bible?

The statesman, philosopher, and scientist Francis Bacon (referred to as the father of the scientific method) which is a major influence on science even today said, “The quarrels and divisions about religion were evils unknown to the heathen. The reason was, because the religion of the heathen consisted rather in rites and ceremonies, than in any constant belief. For you may imagine what kind of faith theirs was, when the chief doctors and fathers of their church were the poets. But the true God hath this attribute, that he is a jealous God; and therefore his worship and religion will endure no mixture nor partner.”

Our idea of God is so mixed by people’s opinions that we lose sight of who God truly is. How do we find our way back to truly knowing our creator? Through the reading and meditation in the Holy Bible that will bring the truth and justice, we’re crying for! This bond of unity unfolds as we turn the pages of the Holy scriptures.

Benjamin Rush was a civic leader, a physician, politician, social reformer, humanitarian, educator and a signer of the Declaration of Independence said, “…I beg leave to remark that the only foundation for a useful education in a republic is to be laid in RELIGION. Without this, there can be no virtue, and without virtue there can be no liberty, and liberty is the object and life of all republican governments.” With one main virtue being the way we speak about others.

The Holy Bible is the reference point of how and why this is important to speak positively to family, friends, and leaders. Jesus is the author and the finisher of our faith. In other words, if we say we’re a people of faith then we need to look at Jesus and how He spoke because that’s our foundation.

“Life and death are in the power of our tongue.” Proverbs 18:21. What is that saying? You have the power in your tongue to change your situation. What did Jesus do when people came to badmouth him? Jesus told us to “pray for them, to do good to them that hate us, to bless those who curse us.” (Matthew 5:44)

Justice needs to be upheld in the bond of unity realizing that we’re on the same team in this country. Why are we fighting against each other? We should long to have the best candidate, that will run to make our country better, not badmouthing each other. Throwing mud at each other makes us all dirty. What do we gain by calling each other names? If the whistle is to be blown, blow it for justice, not name-calling and to do what is right not only for ourselves, not only for our family but as a country, that stands for In God We Trust.

By Benjamin Budde Contributing Columnist

Benjamin Budde is a husband, father, preacher, artist and songwriter. Ben and his wife, Missy, reside with their four sons in St. Marys. He can be reached at ben.budde@yahoo.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

