Morse Family to sing

GREENVILLE – The Morse Family Gospel Singers will be in concert on Sunday, Nov. 10, 10:30 a.m., at First Assembly of God, 7219 State Route 118, Greenville.

Jonathan & Heidi have each seen the Lord’s hand move powerfully in their lives. Having been through trying times and seeing how the Lord has taken them through allows them to identify with those who are hurting and are thirsting for the Lord’s touch in their lives.

The whole family takes part in the ministry, with singing and playing instruments. Jonathan has traveled with Gospel quartets for years and is thrilled to be serving the Lord with his family. He is also the youth pastor of his church. Heidi leads a youth praise, drama and singing group called Ablaze. Jonathan’s Dad Bill also joins them in playing the piano, which he has played for over 60 years.

Join with them in welcoming them to Greenville.

A love offering will be received.