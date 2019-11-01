Bazaar at St. Mary’s

GREENVILLE – St. Mary’s Rosary Altar Society will hold its 47th holiday bazaar on Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Nov. 10, 9 a.m. to noon, in St. Mary’s School Basement, 238 W Street Third St., Greenville.

There will be a lunch stand on Saturday with carryout available. The Children’s Choir will sing at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The large raffle prizes are: Winner’s Meat Bundle; Bird Lover’s Basket; Wooden Joy Christmas yard sign; metal sign; and Certificate Tree(s).

Cinnamon rolls are made fresh each day and there will be handmade craft items, Christmas and Thanksgiving items, bake sale with breads, pies, cookies, candies, jelly, etc., trifles and treasures, religious goods, and a Potpourri Raffle will also be offered

This is an old-fashioned bazaar. There are no outside vendors, and all items are made and donated by parish members.