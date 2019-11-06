Stutzman family to sing

PITSBURG – The Shiloh Congregation of Pitsburg will host the Stutzman Family Singers at the Pitsburg Church of the Brethren on Sunday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m.

This gospel singing family from the Midwest consists of three generations, each following in the footsteps of the former. From the mission fields to one room country churches, they spread the gospel message through song, teaching and sermon.

The public is invited to come and listen to their message. Admission is free, and a love offering will be collected. The church is located at 8376 Pitsburg-Laura Road, at the west edge of Pitsburg.