TCC hosts concert on Nov. 17

GREENVILLE – Join Triumphant Christian Center, 1129 South Towne Court, Greenville, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m., for a concert with Judith Montgomery and Family.

Judith Montgomery and Family are known for their tight family harmony, strong vocals and anointed singing. Judith has been singing for more than 20 years. Megan and Graham joined her at a young age and now Justin also sings frequently during the program. Judith’s husband Marold runs the sound and transports the group to their many singing engagements throughout the country.

Judith is lead vocalist, singing both alto and soprano. She also plays the piano and writes music. Megan also sings lead, alto and soprano, writes music and plays the trumpet. She is a Resource Teacher for local elementary schools. Graham sings baritone, lead and plays the trumpet. He is currently in training as a diesel technician. Justin is 11 years old and frequently sings some choruses during concerts.