Church will host Garms Family

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Harrisville Congregational Christian Church invites the community to attend a concert of the Garms Family on Saturday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m. Harrisville Church is located at 4900 E South St, Union City, IN, 47390, west of the Ethanol Plant on SR 32, just off 500 East in Harrisville. The event is open to the public and admission is free. A love offering will be taken.

The church is delighted to bring this talented musical Christian family to East Central Indiana for the first time ever. The group, comprised of eight voices and over 15 instruments, will present an unforgettable musical journey, much of it in 5-part harmony. The Garms Family merges Southern Gospel, bluegrass gospel, Celtic, traditional and modern hymns, with their own original flair to create a Christ-centered concert all ages can enjoy.

For over a decade, The Garms Family has sung everywhere from historic auditoriums to a makeshift stage in a barn. The Minnesota family puts thousands of miles on their 40-foot motor home each year.

The Garms Family’s musical journey began in 2005. They had settled in Braham, Minn. after a year and half of traveling the country to help build churches.

Instruments were added as the years went by. None of the three brothers and three sisters had instrument or vocal lessons, but instead each trained themselves to play at least two instruments. Kris said, “We have some books and DVDs, but they tend to gather dust!” David and Kris found some old sound equipment at a thrift store and gave it to the family one Christmas.

A desire to share their music outside the home began to develop.

In 2008 a promoter asked the Garms a familiar question, “Do you guys sing?” The family decided to say yes for the first time. He then asked them to open for an upcoming concert.

After The Garms Family’s first experience on stage, word spread fast about the young group. Local churches and events booked them, and the family crammed instruments, kids, and equipment into a 15-passenger van until they later added a trailer. They felt called to encourage people with the Gospel of Jesus through their songs and smiles.

With seven CD projects under their belts—each one recorded at their home studio—The Garms Family has toured in over 25 states. Their eclectic musical style brings a fresh appeal. With over 15 instruments on stage, they can transition from a straight-up Southern Gospel group to an entire bluegrass band.

For more information regarding the concert, call the church at 765-964-3515

For more information about The Garms Family, visit them online at www.thegarmsfamily.com.