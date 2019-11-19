Blue Christmas in Ansonia

ANSONIA – The holidays are not always jolly for everyone. There are those who feel the sorrow of loss, whether loss of a loved one, loss of a relationship, loss of a job, or simply the loss of happiness.

Ansonia UMC will be holding a “Blue Christmas” service on Sunday, Dec. 8 beginning at 7 p.m. This will be a special time to seek comfort and the presence of God in the midst of the sadness we may feel during the Christmas holidays. Everyone is welcome to this casual, informal, but meaningful service.