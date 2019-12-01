Live Nativity at Walmart

GREENVILLE – There will be a Live Nativity display on Friday, Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m., at the Greenville Walmart SuperCenter, 1501 Wagner Ave., Greenville.

The display, sponsored by the East Main Church of Christ in Greenville, will have individuals portraying characters from the Christmas story in addition to several animals. The animals, provided by the Idle-Hour Ranch in Troy, include a camel, sheep, chickens, a donkey, a horse, a cow and a goat. There will also be hot chocolate, coffee, cookies and candy canes available.

Everything is offered for free as a gift to the community to remind those attending of the true meaning of Christmas.

For more information, the church may be contacted at 937-547-1557.